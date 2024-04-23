Where a court agreed to alter a jury award under additur as inconsistent with the verdict, the court must either obtain the defendant’s consent or initiate a new trial on damages.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed in part, vacated in part, reversed in part, and remanded a case from DuPage County Circuit Judge David E. Schwartz.Timothy and Amy Schiller are licensed real estate brokers who operated a family real estate brokerage until 2010, when Koenig & Strey Real Living (K&S) acquired the brokerage …