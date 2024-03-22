Aside from some of the more hotly contested races on the ballot this primary election, voters also weighed in on judicial races for the Cook County Circuit Court.A number of the races included judges who were appointed to the positions they were running for prior to facing voters, as the Office of the Chief Judge has cited shortages in judicial staffing.All of the races were for the Democratic primary. The following are unofficial results for Cook County, with all precincts reporting, in contested races:Circuit Court Judge …