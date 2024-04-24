A Cook County jury awarded $1.5 million to a woman who has chronic pain in her lower back after a car crash. Iris Glenn, then 73, was traveling northbound on Governors Highway at its intersection with Vollmer Road in Flossmoor on Aug. 7, 2021. Another driver, Patricia Shields, was traveling westbound on Vollmer Road when she crashed into Glenn’s car, T-boning her.Glenn was taken to the hospital by ambulance with complaints of chest pain and shortness of breath. A few days later, she developed low back pain, according to …