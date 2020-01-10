A St. Clair County judge was removed from the bench Friday for misleading police during a murder investigation involving his former roommate. The Illinois Courts Commission removed 20th Judicial Circuit Judge Ronald R. Duebbert from his position after it found he undermined the police probe, then deceived judicial ethics investigators about it. In a 16-page order, which was effective immediately, the commission wrote that Duebbert’s actions were “totally unacceptable” in both circumstances and “an affront” to the …