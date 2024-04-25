Where district court rejected binding plea agreement, court did not abuse its discretion or improperly insert itself into plea agreement negotiations.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Holly A. Brady, Northern District of Indiana.In June 2019, a grand jury indicted Bryant D. Aron on the charge of possession of a firearm and ammunition as a felon in violation of 18 U.S.C. Sec. 922(g)(1). Aron agreed to plead guilty pursuant to a binding plea agreement. The district court refused to …