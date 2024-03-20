Justice Joy V. Cunningham is positioned to keep her seat on the Illinois Supreme Court for the next 10 years after defeating 1st District Appellate Court Justice Jesse G. Reyes in a landslide victory to secure the Democratic nomination.Iris Y. Martinez will be exiting as Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County in December as Mariyana T. Spyropoulos, a commissioner of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago, beat her out in the primary.The race for the Democratic nomination for Cook County State’s …