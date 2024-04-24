DePaul University College of Law has named Julie D. Lawton interim dean while continuing the search for a permanent leader, the university announced Monday.She will temporarily fill the position as DePaul’s search for a new dean is “extended to accommodate optimal campus visits for candidates and the necessary time for the community to engage in thoughtful consideration of the finalists,” according to the university’s announcement.Lawton, a DePaul faculty member since 2011, will start in the role …