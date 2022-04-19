The 1st District Appellate Court recently held that an additional insured’s assignment of its contract with the named insured entitled the assignee to assume the assignor’s insurance rights and become an additional insured.The case is Secura Insurance v. Phillips 66 Co., 2022 IL App (1st) 210069 (Feb. 22). The insurer, Secura, was represented by Wolf & Laudicina Ltd. of Chicago. Reed Smith LLP of Chicago represented the assignee, Phillips 66.Premier Insulation LLC entered into a master service agreement (MSA) with …