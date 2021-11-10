Following the decision of the Illinois Supreme Court in Haage v. Zavala, 2021 IL 125918, the HIPAA Qualified Protective Order previously used in Cook County had to be redone because the high court held that there were inadequate privacy protections contained therein. Right or wrong that is now the law in Illinois. At the very least, and as called for in this space on May 27, 2020, the Haage decision put Illinois a step closer to a uniform order for the acquisition of medical records.That was, until Friday, Nov. 5, when the …