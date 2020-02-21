Elizabeth Ryan

Name: Elizabeth “Beth” Ryan

Party: Democratic

Age (as of Election Day): 42

Current residence: Northwest Side of Chicago

Current position: Owner, Law Office of Elizabeth C. Ryan

Past legal experience: Trial attorney, Law Office of Frank Olavarria, 2010-12; trial attorney, Newman, Boyer & Statham, 2007-10; judicial clerk to Cook County Circuit Judge Martin S. Agran, 2004-06; judicial extern to 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge William J. Bauer, 2003

Campaign funds available, July 1 to Dec. 31: $181,569.10

Campaign funds spent, July 1 to Dec. 31: $101,241.32

Law school: DePaul University College of Law, 2003

Campaign website: ryanforjudge.com

Family: Married with four daughters

Hobbies/interests: Reading, traveling, running. Serves on school board; coaches kids’ sports teams, including basketball, cheer and Girls on the Run.

Have you ever run for office before?

No.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

Based on my experience as a judicial extern, judicial clerk and now trial attorney, I feel I have the necessary legal experience to be a fair, effective and compassionate judge. Clerking for Judge Martin Agran in the Chancery Division of Cook County has provided me with insight into courtroom management and the judicial decision-making process.

Having represented individuals that have been injured for the majority of my career, I have developed a sense of empathy for the most vulnerable individuals in our community.

Lastly, having successfully balanced career, community and household responsibilities enabled me to develop my organization, communication and multitasking skills which I feel are very important attributes of a successful judge.

Why do you want to be a judge?

During my last year of law school, I had the opportunity extern for Judge Bauer in the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. It was through that experience I decided that this was the path I wanted to pursue. Researching and applying the law in complex federal cases was a process that I thoroughly enjoyed. That experience then led me to my position as a judicial law clerk in the Chancery Division, where we evaluated an interesting mix of state law cases, including TROs, class actions, administrative reviews and breach-of-contract cases. These positive experiences within the courtroom provided me with the necessary tools to be an effective advocate for my clients.

What was the most interesting case you handled as a lawyer?

I have been very fortunate in my 15 years of practice to work on an interesting range of cases. I recently handled a case involving two first-grade children who were sexually abused at school by their teacher. Being a mother of four of young girls, this was a case that I felt needed a strong, committed and compassionate advocate, and I agreed to handle the case. We were able to resolve this matter within a short timeframe, thereby minimizing the girls’ exposure to the court system as well as their assailant. I am very proud of these courageous girls for speaking up and grateful for the defense attorneys and their effort in resolving this matter in a timely fashion.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

My greatest career accomplishment was developing a stream of business and building up my law firm, The Law Office of Elizabeth C. Ryan. This has been challenging because in addition to handling the legal aspects of the each case, I am also managing the day-to-day responsibilities of owning a business. This last decade I have developed the skills to try a case independently without relying on the support of others, managing the expectations of clients and marketing my firm to ensure that there is a constant stream of business in this competitive legal environment.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

I think the two most important qualities of a judge are having a calm temperament and a respectful attitude. Throughout my career I have maintained a fair but firm approach to my co-workers, adversaries and clients. This approach is consistent with my personality and my interpersonal dealings with family, friends and people in my community. If I am elected to the bench, I will continue to be calm and respectful to all that enter my courtroom, listen to both parties’ positions and render a fair decision based on the applicable law.