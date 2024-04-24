There is a huge drop in the number of people who are drafting their estate plans since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to USA Today, only 32% of adults acknowledge that they have an up-to-date estate plan.My own “the cobbler’s children go barefoot” story might imply that lawyers are among the worst offenders. I have had a will in place for 30 years, but my kids have been adults for 15 years, and their aunt is still named as their guardian. I have only recently updated my estate plan. And I have yet to have my …