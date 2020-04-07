Andrea R. Wood

A tenured professor who was fired after being accused of research misconduct has not stated a case against the University of Illinois for violations of his due process rights, a federal judge held.

In a written opinion last week, U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood granted the university’s motion to dismiss Fei Wang’s lawsuit.

Wood held Wang had not sufficiently pleaded that the school’s pre-termination proceedings unconstitutionally deprived him of his property interest in his tenured job and his liberty interest in pursuing the occupation of his choice.

In proceedings that lasted four years, the university gave Wang notice of the allegations against him and Wang had the opportunity to challenge the findings of misconduct three times, Wood wrote.

In fact, she wrote, “Wang’s own allegations establish that the [u]niversity engaged in an extensive, multilevel investigation and review of the research misconduct charges that satisfied the requirements of due process.”

Wood dismissed the suit without prejudice and set a May 12 deadline for Wang to file an amended complaint.

Wang was a tenured associate professor in the Department of Cell and Developmental Biology at the Urbana-Champaign campus.

In February 2014, Wang was accused of committing research misconduct when applying for a grant from the National Institutes of Health in 2011.

Wang gave the university a response to the allegations in March 2014. Based on that response, a three-person investigation panel began looking into the allegations, and Wang submitted another response in May 2014.

The university placed Wang on administrative leave two months later, cutting off his access to his email account, office and laboratory.

University officials asked him to resign, Wang alleges, but he refused.

In November 2014, the school informed Wang that additional allegations of misconduct had been brought against him. These allegations concerned his application for the renewal of a National Science Foundation grant.

His lawyer asked the school’s attorneys for more details about the allegations, Wang maintains, but did not receive a reply.

Eight days after he learned of the new allegations, the investigation panel issued its draft report concerning both grants, Wang says. The report recommended Wang’s tenure be revoked.

Wang submitted a written response to the draft report in January 2015. He contended there were deficiencies in the report and that the proceedings did not comply with the university’s integrity policy.

The final report did not address the issues he raised and included no changes from the draft report, Wang contends.

Wang appealed first to the university’s chancellor, then to its president and then — following the chancellor’s resignation — to the interim chancellor. They all denied his appeals.

The university then began proceedings before the Committee on Academic Freedom and Tenure. In April 2018, the committee recommended that Wang’s tenure be revoked.

The matter then moved to the U. of I. board of trustees, which fired Wang in December 2018.

In November 2018, Wang sued the board of trustees and university officials. Claims in the suit included two alleging his right to due process was violated.

In her opinion, Wood wrote Wang had a property interest in his job because he was a tenured professor at a public university.

Under that circumstance, Wang was entitled to notice of the allegations against him, a description of the university’s evidence and an opportunity to try to refute the allegations before he was terminated, Wood wrote.

She wrote Wang does not seem to contend he had insufficient notice of the allegations about the National Institutes of Health grant application.

And while Wang maintains he had insufficient notice of the allegations about that application, the draft report included “a more fulsome explanation,” Wood wrote.

That explanation, she wrote, allowed Wang to prepare a response to the allegations before the final report was issued.

The final report provided Wang with an explanation of the university’s evidence on the allegations about the National Science Foundation grant application, Wood wrote.

And she wrote Wang was able to object to what he maintained were procedural and substantive deficiencies in the investigation in his three appeals.

Wood noted the university acknowledges the investigation panel did not look into the allegations concerning the National Institutes of Health grant application.

But there was no need for an investigation into that application because Wang admitted the misconduct, Wood wrote.

While Wang denied his actions constituted misconduct, she wrote, he does not deny he engaged in those actions.

In his first amended complaint and during proceedings before the tenure committee, Wang acknowledged he made what he described as “honest mistakes” in the National Institutes of Health grant application, Wood wrote.

She issued her opinion March 30 in Fei Wang v. Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois, et al., No. 18 C 7522.

Wang is represented by Stuart D. Polizzi of The Law Office of Stuart D. Polizzi LLC in Naperville.

The lead attorney for the university is Christopher B. Wilson of Perkins Coie LLC.

The lawyers could not be reached for comment.