Two media outlets did not libel a nonprofit organization by refusing to remove articles containing allegedly defamatory statements about the organization from their websites, a federal appeals court held Thursday.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to revive a lawsuit accusing The Indianapolis Star and the Associated Press of libeling the National Police Association in reports about contentions that the NPA’s fund-raising mailers were deceptive.A panel of the court rejected a “novel interpretation” of Section …