This is the second of two conversations with primary candidates for the open 1st District Illinois Supreme Court seat. Joy V. Cunningham was featured Tuesday.Breaking down language barriers and increasing access to justice are at the top of the agenda for 1st District Appellate Court Justice Jesse G. Reyes as he vies for a second time to become the first Latino to serve on the state’s highest court.With no Republican candidates on the ballot for the 1st District high court, the March 19 Democratic primary contest …