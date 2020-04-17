Mary Jane Theis

SPRINGFIELD — An Illinois Supreme Court majority held Thursday that a warrantless dog sniff outside a motel room is not a Fourth Amendment violation, relying heavily on recent opinion from a Virginia appeals court.

The high court majority affirmed the trial court’s denial of a motion to suppress the heroin that police discovered inside Jonathan Lindsey’s motel room in April 2014.

Justice Mary Jane Theis, writing for the majority, wrote that a reasonable expectation of privacy doesn’t apply to the “free air sniff” by the police dog in the open air of the hallway, outside the motel room door.

The majority’s conclusion was inspired in large part by a 2015 case, Sanders v. Commonwealth from the Virginia Court of Appeals.

Sanders held that a dog sniff outside a motel room door was not a search because it only detected the odor particles that escaped from the room.

Chief Justice Anne M. Burke, joined by Justice P. Scott Neville, dissented.

In the dissent, Burke wrote that the majority’s holding clearly flies in the face of U.S. Supreme Court precedent involving warrantless K-9 searches outside homes or apartments.

“The conclusion by Sanders and the majority, that a dog sniff at a motel room door gathers no information about the room’s interior and therefore is not a search of the room itself, is simply wrong,” Burke wrote in the dissent.

Justices Thomas L. Kilbride, Rita B. Garman, and Lloyd A. Karmeier concurred in the majority opinion.

Justice Michael J. Burke took no part in the decision.

In the underlying case, Lindsey was charged with unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, after Rock Island deputies conducted a warrantless dog sniff-search outside his motel room on April 27, 2014, and found 4.7 grams of heroin inside the room.

He filed a motion to suppress the evidence in his motel room, arguing the dog sniff violated his Fourth Amendment rights.

Former Rock Island County Circuit Judge F. Michael Meersman denied Lindsey’s motion, finding a dog sniff is not a Fourth Amendment search, based on the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ 1997 decision in U.S. v. Roby.

In Roby, the court held a trained dog’s detection of odor in a hotel hallway did not violate the Fourth Amendment, and the defendant’s expectation of privacy in the hotel corridor was reduced.

After a bench trial in the Rock Island case, Lindsey was convicted and sentenced to seven years in prison and three years of mandatory supervised release.

On appeal, a divided 3rd District Appellate Court panel reversed Meerman’s decision denying the motion to suppress and vacated Lindsey’s sentence.

The 3rd District majority — authored by Justice Mary W. McDade with Justice Mary K. O’Brien concurring — rejected Roby and relied instead on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision in U.S. v. Whitaker, and U.S. Supreme Court precedent in Florida v. Jardines (2013). Justice Daniel L. Schmidt dissented.

In Whitaker, a police dog detected drugs in Lonnie Whitaker’s apartment, after in Madison, Wis. police had permission from the apartment manager to have a dog sniff in a shared hallway.

The court held the dog sniff in the hallway constituted a search under the Fourth Amendment and the officers were required to obtain a warrant.

In Jardines, the court found that Joelis Jardines’ porch was a constitutionally protected extension of the home when a dog sniffed his front door and detected his marijuana grow operation inside.

The Illinois Supreme Court majority found Lindsey did not have a reasonable expectation to privacy in the “alcove” outside his room, under either the property-based approach to the Fourth Amendment or the privacy-based approach.

The property-based approach is exemplified in Jardines, while Whitaker is an example of a privacy-based approach.

In rejecting the use of Whitaker as supporting precedent, the majority found the only consequential expectation of privacy “is the expectation related to the place searched,” Theis wrote.

“[The police dog’s] free air sniff did not detect the odor of narcotics inside Room 130 but rather outside. That is, [the dog] did not teleport through the door and smell the air in the room; [the dog] smelled the air in the alcove,” she wrote in the majority’s 16-page opinion, which cites Sanders. “The question becomes whether [Lindsey] had an expectation of privacy there.”

The majority answered that question in the negative, relying heavily on Sanders, which involved a dog sniff outside Andre Eugene Sanders’ motel room.

The Virginia Court of Appeals held the evidence obtained from the warrantless dog sniff shouldn’t be suppressed because dog sniffs done “on the common external walkways” outside Sanders’ motel room doors didn’t constitute searches under the Fourth Amendment.

“[Lindsey] undoubtedly wanted his illegal activity to remain private,” Theis wrote. “When [Lindsey’s] expectation was but a sliver of hope that the odor of narcotics would not be sensed by a drug-detection dog in the alcove outside his motel room, that expectation is not reasonable and not subject to fourth amendment protection.”

However, the dissent answered that question affirmatively, citing several U.S. Supreme Court cases as precedent, including Jardines.

“The Supreme Court has repeatedly held that a government agent’s use of a monitoring device to obtain information about the interior of an enclosed space in which a person has a reasonable expectation of privacy constitutes a search under the fourth amendment — even if the monitoring device collecting the information is itself located outside the enclosed space,” Burke wrote in the eight-page dissent.

The dissent cites Katz v. United States (1967), which involved “an eavesdropping device attached to the outside of a public telephone booth,” as well as United States v. Karo (1984) and Kyllo v. United States (2001).

In Karo, a tracking device collected information from a “beeper” attached to a can of chemicals inside a house. Kyllo involved “a thermal imaging device used to measure the amount of heat emanating from a house.”

“The majority makes no attempt to explain why the Supreme Court’s decisions in Katz, Karo, Kyllo, and Jardines have no application here. Nor does the majority make any attempt to explain why the Seventh Circuit’s decision in Whitaker is unpersuasive,” Burke wrote.

The state was represented by Illinois Assistant Attorney General Eldad Z. Malamuth.

A spokesperson for the Illinois Attorney General's Office said they are pleased with the decision, which will provide law enforcement with useful guidance.

Lindsey was represented by Assistant Appellate Defender Editha Rosario-Moore.

They did not respond to requests for comment.

This case is People v. Lindsey, 2020 IL 124289.