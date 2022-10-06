Where a plaintiff was terminated for refusing to consent to company-owned life insurance with the company as the beneficiary, they have a right of action for retaliatory discharge under section 224.1 of the Insurance Code.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Michael F. Otto.Tanja Cretella was the human resource director of Azcon Inc. d/b/a Azcon Metals Inc. (Azcon) from October 2013 through June 7, 2018. She was presented with consent for Azcon to take out …