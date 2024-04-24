Where detainee told jail officers he was not considering suicide, and jail took precautions to frequently observe detainee for unusual behavior, detainee’s suicide did not render jail’s precautions constitutionally inadequate.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge James D. Peterson, Western District of Wisconsin.On July 4, 2021, Rhinelander Police Department officers arrested Gavin Wallmow and took him to the county jail after he violated the terms of his probation. The department gathered …