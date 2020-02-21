James T. Derico Jr.

Name: James T. Derico Jr.

Party: Democratic

Age (as of Election Day): 60

Current residence: South Loop

Current position: Cook County circuit judge (appointed by Supreme Court in December 2018)

Past legal experience: Associate, Gardner Carton & Douglas; 1985-88; Chicago assistant corporation counsel, 1988-89; Borg Warner Corp., 1989-92; Derico & Associates P.C., 1992-2018

Campaign funds available, July 1 to Dec. 31: $119,126.70

Campaign funds spent, July 1 to Dec. 31: 71,407.44

Law school: University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, 1985

Campaign website: derico4judge.com

Family: Second oldest of 13 siblings originally from Gary, Ind. Parents still live in Merrillville. Of the 11 surviving siblings, all but one still live in Northern Indiana or Chicago. Youngest sister lives in Washington, D.C., and is in nursing school after finishing her military service.

Hobbies/interests: Enjoys traveling. Member of Trinity United Church of Christ, where he was involved with Project Jeremiah Ministry program mentoring students at Kipling Elementary School. Co-founded Trinity Legal Clinic.

Have you ever run for office before?

No.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

I have 35 years of experience in a very varied practice. I recently learned there are more people appearing pro se than with lawyers in Cook County. I think my experience with the Trinity clinic makes me uniquely suited to deal with those people. I think my background really equips me to understand how to deal with people who are really not familiar with the legal system, and I believe I have more experience than my opponents. My solid academic background, my solid commitment to community and my experience in nearly every area of the Cook County court make me a strong candidate. I was taught at an early age to lead by example, and it’s the thing I try to do every time I come out on that bench.

Why do you want to be a judge?

It started with Ellen Douglass from the clinic. I had thought of being a federal judge after dealing with cases in federal court, but she said I should consider the state court. I took a couple stabs at the associate process and only got on the short list, so I applied for this seat when the Supreme Court listed the vacancy.

What was the most interesting case you handled as a lawyer?

I represented a young lady who was a secretary at a large labor law firm. She complained she was being sexually harassed by a partner and she was fired three months later. But she was told she was fired for helping a nonemployee glue a fake fingernail back on in the bathroom. The suit was dismissed at the lower court, and we appealed to the [7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals] and won. She had worked there for 10 years before the incident, and one of the judges actually commented, “Who would fire such a longtime employee for such a ridiculous reason?”

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

I was the lawyer for the Ulix Children Advantage Network (UCAN). Against AIG. UCAN had fired an employee and he sued. They had an employment practice policy with AIG, but they denied coverage. A previous Illinois Supreme Court case said you couldn’t abandon your insured, but it was a different type of policy. They had a claims-made policy, not a claims-occurred policy, so AIG argued that it didn’t apply. We won, and this case set a new precedent saying that they couldn’t abandon them because of late notice. This happened in 2010, and I believe it is still the law today.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

Experience. I also think I have an incredible ability to be a mentor; I have only been on the bench for a year, and I’ve had other judges come and ask me questions. Also, the ability to work with my colleagues and provide the benefit of my knowledge and experience.