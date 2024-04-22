An aerial view of the town of Libby, Mont., in 2010. The town of 3,000 along the Kootenai River has emerged as one of deadliest Superfund pollution sites in the nation's history. A jury Monday sided with plaintiffs who said BNSF Railway contributed to the deaths of two people exposed to asbestos in Libby decades ago. — AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, FileHELENA, Mont. — A federal jury on Monday said BNSF Railway contributed to the deaths of two people who were exposed to asbestos decades ago when tainted mining …