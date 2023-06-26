Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lisa Holder White, who became the first Black woman to serve on the high court in July 2022, announced Monday she will seek to be elected to her seat.Holder White hopes to win a full 10-year term in the November 2024 election, running as a Republican.She was appointed justice in the 4th District after the retirement of former Justice Rita B. Garman, the longest-serving judge in the state.Holder White said she knew from the time she was asked by Garman to take her seat on the court that she …