Two would-be patients who were denied mental healthcare at a Streamwood facility because of their physical disabilities may have a discrimination case, a federal judge held.In a written opinion Sept. 21, U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow, Jr. of the Northern District of Illinois allowed claims to go forward alleging that BHC Streamwood Hospital Inc. violated Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act.Title III prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability in places of public accommodations.Dow dismissed claims …