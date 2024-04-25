Where a party seeks its right as a putative spouse against a decedent’s estate, it must file within two years of the death or the petition is untimely.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the ruling of Kane County Circuit Judge Robert K. Villa.On May 30, 2017, John McDonald was declared a disabled person in need of guardianship, with his brother, Shawn, appointed as the guardian of John’s person and estate. John moved to vacate the guardianship order, but this motion was denied, though counsel was appointed to assist …