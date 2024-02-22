Where a party has purchased delinquent taxes and filed for a tax deed but is subject to a sale in error, the county collector must refund the fees for filing the petitions for the tax deeds.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Will County Circuit Judge John C. Anderson.Sabrina Investments LLC (Sabrina) purchased delinquent taxes on a property in 2015. Lily Investments LLC (Lily) purchased delinquent taxes on an unrelated property in 2016. In Illinois, if the property owner failed to pay taxes, the …