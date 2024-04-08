A policyholder sued in Cook County Circuit Court by its insurer improperly manipulated removal requirements to move the case into federal court, a judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Joan H. Lefkow of the Northern District of Illinois granted a motion by Pennsylvania Manufacturers’ Association Insurance Co. to send its lawsuit against Fidelitone Inc. back to state court. Fidelitone is a supply chain management company with its headquarters in Wauconda.Lefkow ruled Fidelitone’s “snap” — or immediate …