Where social security claimant argued ALJ included insufficient amount of medical record in decision, panel rejected argument, finding that summary was enough to support ALJ’s reasoning.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge William C. Lee, Northern District of Illinois.In 2006, Brenda Warnell received a disc-removal and fusion surgery in her upper spine. Twelve years later, she sought treatment from a pain-management specialist, reporting severe discomfort in her head, neck and lower back. From …