This is the fourth and final segment in a series by Black and Puerto Rican judges deliberating on racial justice as we commemorate the third anniversary of the Illinois Supreme Court’s Statement on Racial Justice and our shared goals related to diversity, equity and inclusion. In other words, fairness.Historical context is important. In 1954 the U.S. Supreme Court, in Brown v. Board of Education, outlawed the separate-but-equal doctrine that had been the law of the land and ordered desegregation of public schools. However, …