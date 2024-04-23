When I started using LinkedIn back in 2007, I knew it would become the huge success story that everyone now knows it to be today. Within a few years, I was heavily involved in teaching LinkedIn as a tool for business development for lawyers. My anecdote in a room with 50 lawyers was to ask them to hold up their smartphones. Once they were all up in the air, I had them imagine dropping them into a toilet. The looks on their faces were hilarious. I would then mention that they should go back to always being tied to a corded …