Seven weeks after a district judge in New York rejected the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal’s approach to standing for breach-of-contract claims under Article III of the U.S. Constitution, a judge in the District of Columbia added his thoughts on why Dinerstein v. Google, 73 F.4th 502 (7th Cir. 2023), is wrong.Under Dinerstein, U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper, recounted in the new decision, the “pure legal injury” caused by breach of contract is not sufficient to satisfy Article III’s injury-in-fact requirement. …