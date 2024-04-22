WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to take up a Biden administration appeal over the regulation of difficult-to-trace ghost guns that had been struck down by lower courts.The justices by a 5-4 vote had previously intervened to keep the regulation in effect during the legal fight. Ghost guns, which lack serial numbers, have been turning up at crime scenes with increasing regularity.The regulation, which took effect in 2022, changed the definition of a firearm under federal law to include unfinished parts, …