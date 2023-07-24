Tracy E. Stevenson, president of the Illinois Defense Counsel for 2023-2024, hopes to build membership and get people “back on track” with social interaction and in-person court operations, while also focusing on enhancing civility through education.Education is a cornerstone in her career, as Stevenson is also an adjunct professor at the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law and chairs the Tri-State North Central Region Trial Academy.She owns a private practice, the Law Offices of Tracy E. Stevenson, P …