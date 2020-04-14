Two attorneys were found dead in their Oak Park home Monday night, police said in a statement.

Leslie Ann Jones, 67, and her husband, Thomas E. Johnson, 70, were found deceased after police responded to the home for a welfare check around 7:30 p.m.

The two practiced at Johnson Jones Snelling Gilbert & Davis P.C. in Chicago.

Preliminary investigations indicate the deaths “occurred under suspicious circumstances” but they did not appear self-inflicted, police said.

“On behalf of the Oak Park Police Department, I want to offer our condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Jones and her husband, Mr. Johnson, both of whom are known in the community and beyond,” Oak Park Police Chief LaDon Reynolds said.

“It may be difficult understand why we cannot provide more information right now. But the number one priority at this time must be ensuring the integrity and thoroughness of the investigation.”

Jones and Johnson are both graduates of Harvard Law School, in 1982 and 1975, respectively.

Johnson, who founded the firm in 1984, was a law clerk to U.S. District Judge Thomas R. McMillen, of the Northern District of Illinois, from 1975 to 1977, according to the firm website.

Jones was a law clerk to 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Luther M. Swygert from 1982 to 1983.

She joined Johnson Jones Snelling Gilbert & Davis P.C. in 1988, according to the website.