Two prominent rabbis’ call for reparations did not amount to libel against two local Jewish attorneys — or any other Jewish Americans — a federal judge ruled on Tuesday.Under Illinois law, a defamatory remark must be pointed enough to make someone identifiable. Criticism of the whole Jewish community doesn’t meet that definition, U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly held in a six-page order issued Tuesday.Mark A. Stang, owner of the Stang Law Firm in Highland Park, and attorney Stuart A. Cohn filed the suit in …