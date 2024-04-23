WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday said the first rule to set minimum staffing levels at federally funded nursing homes and require that a certain portion of the taxpayer dollars they receive go toward wages for care workers is a long-overdue “milestone” that recognizes their value to society.Harris announced the rules in Washington before she flew to LaCrosse, Wisconsin to meet with nursing home care employees. In the battleground state, the Democratic vice president also held a campaign …