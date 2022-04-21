Laner Muchin has added Andrea M. Rodriguez and Francesca M. Simoncelli as associates.Rodriguez’s practice focuses on handling discrimination and harassment charges before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission as well as state and local agencies.She represents clients in Department of Labor wage and hour audits, OSHA complaints, EEOC mediations, IDHR fact-finding conferences and related matters.Simoncelli concentrates her practice on counseling employers in a range of employment and labor law matters. She …