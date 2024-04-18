Clyde & Co. promoted Patrick M. Grand to partner, effective May 1.Grand focuses his practice on insurance and reinsurance coverage and litigation. He has experience defending clients in mass tort litigation. He has assisted insurance clients with first-party property claims and helped formulate underlying litigation strategies.Grand earned his J.D. from Loyola University Chicago School of Law in 2012.• The Illinois Supreme Court appointed Lake County Circuit Judge John L. Joanem to the Commission on Elder Law …