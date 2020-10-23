Where the plaintiff files suit for medical malpractice alleging the loss of chance doctrine, the court must allow the plaintiff to instruct the jury in the loss of chance doctrine and it is not sufficient to give general proximate cause instruction.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part, and reversed and remanded in part a decision by Cook County Circuit Judge Thomas V. Lyons II.On the evening of March 16, 2012, Jill M. Milton-Hampton (Milton-Hampton), 42, sought treatment at the emergency department at Mercy …