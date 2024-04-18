Where a party in an ongoing dissolution of marriage proceedings is ordered to pay attorney fees for a related probate proceeding, that order is not final and appealable.The 1st District Appellate Court dismissed an appeal from a decision by Cook County Circuit Judge Jeanne Reynolds.In October 2014 Joseph Tener filed a petition for dissolution of marriage from Veronica Walter. Walter retained counsel, but between 2016 and 2018 three different attorneys filed appearances on her behalf and later withdrew from the case …