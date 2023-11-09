Prosecutors violated the Second Amendment when they charged the defendants in four unrelated criminal cases with violating a federal law that bars convicted felons from possessing firearms, a federal judge held.In separate but nearly identical written opinions, U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman threw out each man’s indictment on a charge of violating 18 U.S. Section 922(g)(1), the felon-in-possession law.The government failed to provide caselaw to support its argument that the Second Amendment’s prohibition on …