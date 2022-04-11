U.S. District Judge Franklin U. Valderrama of the Northern District of Illinois made history when he became the first Panamanian-American to serve as an Article III judge in the United States.A longtime friend predicted Valderrama will continue to reach new milestones.“I honestly believe that we’ll be back here one day celebrating another achievement, another barrier that you’ve broken through,” Cook County Associate Judge Edward N. Robles told Valderrama at his investiture Friday.Valderrama, who as a Cook County judge …