Cleaning service workers cleared an early hurdle to bring a collective action lawsuit against their previous employer, a federal judge ruled last week.Maria Rodriguez and Rocio Francisco, former housekeepers with Best Maids Inc., filed a Fair Labor Standards Act lawsuit in Chicago federal court seeking unpaid overtime wages and alleging the company did not compensate them for travel time between job sites.U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly ruled the plaintiffs met the “similarly situated” step of certifying a FLSA …