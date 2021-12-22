People who were held in the Cook County Jail after they were ordered released on electronic monitoring may not pursue Fourth Amendment claims against Sheriff Thomas J. Dart jointly, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber of the Northern District of Illinois declined to certify a class in a lawsuit accusing Dart of flouting court orders by failing to enroll certain pretrial detainees in his electronic monitoring program and then holding them for days or weeks without returning …