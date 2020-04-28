Gary Feinerman

A Cook County employee who contends his supervisor revealed he is transgender got the go-ahead to pursue a lawsuit against the man.

In a written opinion last week, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman did not rule on the merits of Logan M. Grimes’ allegation that his supervisor violated his right to medical privacy.

But Feinerman held Grimes had stated a claim under the due process clause against defendant Melvin Judkins.

Around 2000, Grimes was diagnosed with the condition now called gender dysphoria. He was recognized legally and medically as male in 2003 and completed surgical treatment by 2006.

In February 2013, Grimes began working as a medical technician for the Cermak Health Services of Cook County, which provides medical care at the jail.

Grimes alleges there was a culture of transphobia at the jail and that transgender inmates were subjected to verbal abuse and acts of violence.

In September 2018, Grimes alleges, Judkins told some of his co-workers that he is transgender.

Grimes maintains the purported disclosure has caused him to fear for his and his family’s safety if he continues to work at the jail. He has been on unpaid leave since September 2018.

Grimes alleges he has lost friends as well as income and retirement benefits. He has suffered several emotional distress and medical problems that include hypertension, he alleges.

In September 2019, Grimes filed his suit against Judkins and the county. They moved to dismiss the suit two months later.

In Thursday’s opinion, Feinerman declined to dismiss four counts Grimes brought against the county under the Illinois Human Rights Act.

Feinerman held Grimes adequately stated claims that the county subjected him to a hostile work environment and blocked him from working in the division that houses transgender inmates because of his transgender status.

Grimes also adequately stated claims that the county discriminated against him based on his transgender status when it refused to place him on paid leave and retaliated against him for opposing that discrimination, Feinerman held.

He also declined to dismiss claims brought under Illinois law against Judkins for invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In declining to dismiss the substantive due process claim, Feinerman wrote such a claim may be brought only for an alleged violation of a fundamental right.

Fundamental rights include the “right to the privacy of medical, sexual, financial and perhaps other categories of highly personal information — information that most people are reluctant to disclose to strangers,” Feinerman wrote, quoting Wolfe v. Schaefer, 619 F.3d 782 (7th Cir. 2010).

He wrote Grimes’ claim “plainly satisfies” two of the three requirements for stating a medical privacy claim.

Grimes alleges Judkins made a disclosure to others and made the disclosure without Grimes’ permission, Feinerman wrote.

To meet the third requirement for stating a medical privacy claim, he wrote, a plaintiff must allege the information disclosed was private medical information.

Gender dysphoria “is a medical condition under governing precedent,” Feinerman wrote, citing cases that included Fields v. Smith, 653 F.3d 550 (7th Cir. 2011).

Citing authorities that included American Psychiatric Association’s 2013 publication “Gender Dysphoria 1,” he wrote the psychiatric community also deems gender dysphoria to be a medical condition.

And Feinerman noted Grimes states he underwent testosterone treatment and chest reconstructive and genital surgeries as part of his transition.

“Grimes plausibly alleges that anybody informed of his transgender status would necessarily know of his gender dysphoria and prior medical interventions,” Feinerman wrote.

He gave Judkins and Cook County until May 14 to answer the suit.

The case is Logan M. Grimes v. County of Cook, et al., No. 19 C 6091.

Grimes’ attorney, Joanie Rae Wimmer of the Law Offices of Joanie Rae Wimmer in Oak Park, could not be reached for comment.

Judkins and the county are represented by Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Colleen Harvey.

The state’s attorney’s office declined to comment because the case is pending.