Back in the day, standup comedians used to be a dominant force in Chicago. There was Shelley Berman, Mort Sahl, Lenny Bruce and Woody Allen. By coincidence, they were all Jewish, as were many of their female counterparts such as Joan Rivers, Elaine May and Totie Fields.They were all very funny. Black comedians that followed in their shoes — Richard Pryor, Nipsey Russell and Bill Cosby — were funny as well. Back then, many of these comedians could be seen all over Chicago. When they weren’t performing on The Tonight Show …