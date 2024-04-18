Assigned a multidistrict litigation (MDL) that grew from a couple of dozen cases to nearly a thousand, and observing cases that were not properly investigated or attended to by counsel, a judge in the Middle District with Georgia expressed a famous frustration with a process that has only gotten worse in the eight years since.“The MDL presently being managed by the undersigned began with twenty-two cases. Due to subsequent tag along transfers, it exploded to more than 850 cases, which explosion appears to have been fueled, …