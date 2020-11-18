SPRINGFIELD — A Sangamon County judge on Monday ruled Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration has power under state law and the state constitution to issue executive orders that mandate public health measures at schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The decision, issued by 7th Judicial Circuit Judge Raylene DeWitte Grischow after a roughly two-hour hearing, relates to two consolidated lawsuits that arose from Pritzker’s June executive orders regarding schools.The governor’s executive orders apply to all public and nonpublic …