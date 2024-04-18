Where government could prove defendant joined smaller conspiracy than what was alleged in the indictment, conviction was affirmed.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, Southern District of Indiana.Between the summer of 2019 and early 2020, Christopher Tate and Sandra Kellogg were part of a methamphetamine and heroin distribution cell based in Indianapolis. Darrell Stennis and Robert Hinton were the main suppliers. Tate bought from Stennis and Hinton and sold drugs to a …