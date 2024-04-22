The restrictions the Illinois Department of Corrections imposes on telephone calls between sex offenders on mandatory supervised release and their minor children violate the offenders’ due process rights, a federal appeals court ruled.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, however, also ruled that imposing the same restrictions on such offenders’ in-person contact with their children passes muster under the U.S. Constitution.IDOC bans sex offenders on supervised release from seeing their children or talking to …