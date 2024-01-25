More than 330 plaintiffs received permission Wednesday to pursue claims that the Cook County Sheriff’s Office discriminates against correctional officers who work in the jail or courthouse lockups.In a written opinion, Chief U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer of the Northern District of Illinois did not rule on the merits of allegations in three proposed class-action lawsuits that the sheriff’s office fails to take sufficient steps to control detainees who sexually harass female officers.But Pallmeyer held the …