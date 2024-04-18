Guided by the principle that the purpose of voir dire is “investigation, not persuasion” — and bolstered by scholarly commentary that included a 2023 Chicago-Kent Law Review article — the Oregon Supreme Court critiqued a judge’s efforts to “rehabilitate” a prospective juror.Juror 155 initially said she did not think she could be fair and impartial in a case where the defendant was accused of rape, sodomy and sexual abuse of his domestic partner.When the judge read the charges against Julio Cesar Villeda, Juror 155 raised …