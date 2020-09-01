Although every professional sports league has experienced financial hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the XFL may have suffered the worst.The XFL, which was in the middle of its inaugural season, was forced to cancel the rest of its season as positive COVID-19 cases continued to increase throughout the nation. Shortly after suspension of play, the XFL’s parent company, Alpha Entertainment LLC, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal bankruptcy court.With Alpha Entertainment filing for bankruptcy …